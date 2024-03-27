A man suffered “life-threatening” injuries after being attacked by a knife-wielding man on a train in London on Wednesday afternoon.

An unidentified man was rushed to hospital after being assaulted with a knife by a hooded assailant on a train near Beckenham Junction around 4 pm in broad daylight.

In footage widely circulated on social media, the attacker, wearing a coronavirus-style mask, was seen stabbing another man on the floor of the train with a large blade as commuters begged the him to stop.

So far, police said that they have yet to make an arrest, but the apparent victim was left with “life-threatening injuries”. The police went on to claim that the two men had already been fighting before entering the train at Shortlands station in the London Borough of Bromley.

The British Transport Police also launched an appeal to any witnesses to come forward with their accounts of the attack.

Happened on the train to Victoria station between Shortlands and Beckenham today A man with a knife attacking a person on the train.. pic.twitter.com/tjVtoDSGlF — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) March 27, 2024

In a statement, a British Transport Police spokesman said: “Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was seriously injured at Beckenham Junction today.

“At around 3.56 pm today (27 March), we received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands (railway station). A man sustained serious injuries consistent with being stabbed.

“Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police Service and the London Ambulance Service, and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there have been no arrests so far.”

The incident has sparked waves of criticism on social media of the current state of the British capital, with Reform UK leader Richard Tice saying that “weak, feeble leadership on knife crime by [London Mayor] Sadiq Khan and the Metropolitan Police has led to this carnage…. Terrifying how London has fallen.”

Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox also took aim at the London mayor, saying: “Sadiq Khan has destroyed London. He refuses to tackle knife crime. He has to go.”

