150 homes have been evacuated in the town of Ede, the Netherlands where an attacker unknown has taken several people hostage at a popular drinking spot overnight.

Large numbers of police, special units including snipers, police robots, and other emergency services personnel descended on the central Dutch down of Ede in the early hours of Saturday morning after patrons at the Petticoat Cafe, a late night bar that was due to remain open and serving drinks until 0400 Central European Time (2300 EST) this morning, were taken hostage.

Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad reports a police spokesman who speaks of a “dangerous person… who could pose a danger to himself or others”, but whether that individual is armed or even inside the bar has not been confirmed. Nevertheless, the fact officers have evacuated 150 nearby homes, shut down the railway running through the town, and surrounded the building with barriers and screens suggests they are mindful of the possibility the situation could impact the neighbourhood yet.

Indeed, NOS reports police said “it was decided to err on the side of caution” when deciding to order the fire brigade to evacuate nearby homes, “because we are taking different scenarios into account”. No details are known about the hostage-taker but police have said they have no knowledge suggesting a terrorism motive at this time.

Ede town hall has confirmed a hostage situation is underway. The first major developments since police were called around 0630 on Saturday morning came a little after 1100 when a police robot was seen delivering a brown bag to the cafe. The contents of this bag are unknown but three hostages were released shortly afterwards.

Despite those three people, one of them wearing a bar uniform, being able to walk out to police with hands raised and in an “emotional” state, police say the situation is “not over yet”, suggesting more hostages may still be held.

This story is developing.