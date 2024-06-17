A mass stabbing in a supermarket in the Northern French city of Metz has left five people injured, including at least one very seriously.

According to a report from the Le Figaro newspaper, the mass stabbing attack is believed to have been an act of “score-settling” within the local Afghan community in Metz and is believed to be linked to racketeering.

The mass stabbing reportedly occurred in a supermarket at around 10 am local time in the Metz-Borny district on the outskirts of the city. Five people were injured in the attack, one of which suffered serious injuries.

A police source told the paper: “Several victims of this attack, of Afghan origin, identified the perpetrators as belonging to the same diaspora.”

The attackers are still on the run and being sought by police at the time of this reporting. Metz public prosecutor Yves Badorc said that terrorism is not believed to be the motivation behind the mass stabbing, though he did not elaborate further on an alternative motive.

The attack comes in the wake of several high-profile mass stabbings by Afghan migrants in Germany, one of which left a police officer dead as a failed asylum seeker launched a frenzied attack against a demonstration of right-wing anti-Islamification activists in the city of Mannheim.

Over the weekend, German police shot and killed an Afghan man after he went on a stabbing spree which saw three people injured and one killed in Wolmirstedt.

This story is developing…