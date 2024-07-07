‘No Future’: French Jews Express Fear After Far-Left Election Victories

French Jews fear they may have “no future” in the country after the far-left’s victories in the parliamentary elections over the weekend.

As Breitbart News reported, French President Emmanuel Macron’s alliance with the New Popular Front delivered a victory over the Marine Le Penn’s populist right, which has sparked concerns about rising antisemitism.

Moshe Sebbag, a rabbi for the Synagogue de la Victoire, told the Times of Israel that “it seems France has no future for Jews” while advising young Jews in the country to leave for Israel.

“But people my age, who are 50, 60, we’ve made our life here and we fear for the future of our children,” he said.

While Moshe Sebbag certainly did not welcome the New Popular Front victories, he ultimately lamented about the mainstreaming of antisemitism in general.

French-Jewish philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy said this weekend’s victories mark a rise in the “new antisemitism.”

“The left is once again kidnapped by the infamous Melenchon. Divisive language. Hate of the republic on the lips. Around him right now are some incarnations of the new antisemitism. A chilling moment. A stain: Continue to fight against these people,” French-Jewish philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy wrote on X.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the France Unbowed far-left party, or LFI, previously called French Jews “an arrogant minority that lectures to the rest” and is even “on record in an earlier speech as celebrating anti-Israel protesters days after some of them stormed a synagogue, condemning in that speech only French Jews who demonstrated to show solidarity with Israel,” according to the outlet.

“Melenchon’s victory is a terrible signal of impunity sent to the anti-Jewish Islamo-Faschists,” wrote French-Jewish journalist Yohann Taieb on X.

Karys Rhea, a producer with the Epoch Times, said on X that the rise of Melenchon will lead to more stable unrest for Jews.

“This will be a disaster for the Jews, because Macron will have to sit with Melenchon, who will essentially be the deal breaker and demand a lot from Macron. Melenchon is a cut-throat, power-hungry, fierce communist- almost Antifa level. So, Macron has a serious problem, as there is no history in post-war France of sharing that kind of power. I believe Jews will leave in the tens of thousands,” she wrote.

What's going on in France is basically a reflection of a messed-up post-WWII voting system in Europe. From what I understand, this French election is for the equivalent of a Prime Minister position i.e the National Assembly. It's not for Macron's position i.e. the Presidency.… — Karys Rhea (@RheaKarys) July 8, 2024

Much like the United States and other parts of the West, France has seen an uptick in antisemitism since the October 7 attack in Israel at the hands of Hamas last year. As Breitbart News reported just last month, “the Jewish community in France was left horrified as a 12-year-old girl in Courbevoie was subject to antisemitism-inspired gang rape by a group of boys, who are alleged to have dragged her to an abandoned building where they anally and vaginally raped her.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.