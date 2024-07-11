Sadiq Khan’s London: Man Stabbed for Saying Feet Off Seats

A London bus passenger was stabbed by a fellow commuter after asking his assailant to take his feet off the seats, the latest in a week of knife attacks in the capital.

The victim, who was in his 50s, was attacked on a bus in Croydon, south London, the Daily Telegraph reports. Detectives have issued a picture of a suspect they want to speak about the incident.

The attack took place at around 3am on June 4 after the suspect boarded and put his feet up on the seats. The victim confronted him and an argument followed.

The victim was then stabbed several times in the leg during a brief struggle.

The injured man managed to get to a hospital, where police were called. The suspect (pictured below) left the bus at East Croydon railway station.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a stabbing aboard a bus in Croydon have released an image of a man they want to identify and speak with.

“Anyone who can name the man pictured should report online, dial 101 or post on X @‌MetCC quoting 923/4JUN24.”

UK Knife Crime Hits Record High, Murder Surges in Khan's London https://t.co/COECrKGoa4 — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 18, 2020

Police acted after they released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after four men were stabbed in the face, eye and ear in west London in recent days, the BBC reported.

The attacks in Hayes last Wednesday and on Sunday and Monday, were unprovoked and left the victims with “significant injuries”, the Metropolitan Police said.