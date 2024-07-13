Brexit leader Nigel Farage has condemned the legacy media for spreading a “narrative of hatred” around his longtime friend and ally Donald Trump after he survived an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday.

Following what appears to have been a failed assassination attempt against Donald Trump, the former President of the United States and current frontrunner in the 2024 presidential election, Nigel Farage condemned the media’s coverage of the presumptive Republican nominee.

In a statement posted on X, the Brexit leader wrote: “Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump. I hope they are proud of themselves.”

Mr Farage, a longtime supporter and confidant of the former president, added: “Disgusting people.”

Mainstream media have spread a narrative of hatred against my friend Donald Trump. I hope they are proud of themselves. Disgusting people. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 13, 2024

During a political rally on Saturday evening in Butler, Pennsylvania, multiple shots were seemingly heard while Donald Trump addressed supporters. The former president could be seen grabbing his ear and ducking down. Mr Trump was then filmed rising with his fist raised in the air as he was escorted off the stage by Secret Service agents.

In a statement after the apparent assassination attempt, the Trump campaign said that “he is fine”.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow,” the campaign added.