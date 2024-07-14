VIENNA (AP) – A shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.

The dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told The Associated Press.

Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon, she said.

The shooting took place in the same family, she said, adding an investigation was underway and there was no information on the motive for the shooting.

The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters, Döttling said.