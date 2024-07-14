Shooting in Germany Leaves Three Dead, Two Injured From Same Family

Policemen are seen next to their cars at the site of a crime in Albstadt-Lautlingen near R
SILAS STEIN/AFP via Getty Images
VIENNA (AP) – A shooting in southwestern Germany linked to a domestic dispute on Sunday left three dead and two wounded from the same family, police said.

The dead included the suspected shooter, another man and a woman, police spokesperson Ramona Döttling told The Associated Press.

Police were called to the scene in the town of Albstadt, halfway between Stuttgart and Lake Constance, shortly after noon, she said.

Policemen tape off the site of a crime in Albstadt-Lautlingen near Reutlingen, southern Germany, on July 14, 2024. According to media reports, several people died or were inured in a shooting. (Photo by Silas Stein / AFP) (Photo by SILAS STEIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The shooting took place in the same family, she said, adding an investigation was underway and there was no information on the motive for the shooting.

The two wounded were women who were taken to a hospital in helicopters, Döttling said.

