Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte of Wales beamed with pride as her mother, who has been out of the public eye for months after her cancer diagnosis, was applauded at the Wimbledon Tennis.

Images of Princess Charlotte of Wales, the daughter of Prince William of Wales and his wife Catherine, born in May 2015, have flashed around the world in the days since she watched her mother receive applause at Wimbledon on Sunday. Despite a persistently busy news cycle — including the attempted assassination of President Trump in the U.S. — Princess Charlotte’s smile has still dominated social media for days.

42-year-old Princess Catherine received a standing ovation at Wimbledon as she arrived to watch the men’s final, one of her first public appearances and the first solo appearance without another senior Royal this year. Princess Charlotte looked up with apparent pride and love at her mother during the applause.

Princess Catherine, the future Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and several other countries besides, had attended the Christmas service with the Royal Family last year and then wasn’t seen for several weeks. It was revealed in mid-January that she had received abdominal surgery and wasn’t expected to make a return to public duties until Easter.

It was then subsequently revealed that the initial operation had discovered the presence of cancer and that she had started a course of chemotherapy. This announcement came only weeks after it was announced the King, Charles III, also has cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy too.