A mass stabbing in Southport, in northern England, has resulted in multiple casualties, some of whom were brought to a children’s hospital.

Police in the seaside town outside of Liverpool said that there were a “number of reported casualties” in Southport on Monday.

The force said that a man has been detained and a knife has been seized, however, no further information on the alleged perpetrator or the victims has been released at the time of this reporting.

The local North West Ambulance Service said that so far it has treated eight people with stab wounds, some of whom were brought to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, suggesting that some of the victims may have been children.

“We’re attending a major incident on Hart Street, Southport following reports of multiple stabbings in which we have dispatched multiple resources,” the service said.

“We have dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), Air Ambulance and Merit Doctors to the scene,” NWAS added.

“So far, NWAS has treated eight patients with stab injuries who have been taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.”

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following a major incident this morning, Monday 29 July.

“At around 11.50am, we were called to a property on Hart Street to reports of a stabbing. There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

“Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station. Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public.”

A woman who lives in the area described the panicked scenes as the attack was unfolding, saying that she had told her neighbours to lock their doors and windows.

“It was about 12:20 pm, I think, and we heard loads of sirens and then there was a helicopter circling above,” she told the Liverpool Echo.

“Then the messages started to go around the local WhatsApp groups, saying ‘lock your windows, lock your doors’, we were told a man was running around stabbing people.

“We are all absolutely terrified, panicking and sick with worry – everyone is trying to reach anyone they know in the area. I don’t know how this can happen on a Monday lunchtime.”

