A 69-year-old retired widower has been sentenced this week to 32 months in prison for involvement in the anti-mass migration riots after being arrested for failure to disperse from the scene.

William Nelson Morgan, 69, is believed to be the oldest person to be sentenced to prison as a result of the anti-mass migration riots that swept the UK following the killing of three young girls and the injuring of several others in a mass stabbing in Southport allegedly by a second-generation Rwandan migrant teen.

Morgan was sentenced to two years and eight months behind bars by the Liverpool Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon during a riot on County Road in Liverpool last week.

According to The Guardian, Morgan, a retired welder, widower, and father of three, did not have a previous criminal record.

Police body camera footage of his arrest shown to the court filmed Morgan, carrying a stick, saying to police: “I’m English, I’m 70, all right, leave me alone!” and: “Get off me, I’m fucking 70, you pricks.”

An officer attempting to arrest Morgan replied: “Then why are you here? Why are you at a fucking riot, man?”

After being detained by three officers, the 69-year-old man is heard apologising, saying to the police: “I’m sorry, I appreciate what you’re doing.”

Representing Morgan, barrister Paul Lewis beseeched the court not to imprison the elderly man, given that jail would be “particularly hard to bear” for him.

Lewis said that the incident was “entirely out of character” for Morgan and that “he accepts that he acted in drink and was disinhibited by the presence of a large crowd.”

Nevertheless, the court found that it was necessary to jail Morgan for taking part in a crime “committed against the whole community.”

Sentencing him to 32 months in prison, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, Judge Menary KC, said: “It is very sad indeed to see someone of your age and character in the dock of a crown court.”

Morgan was jailed alongside three other men, including John O’Malley, 43, for two years and eight months for violent disorder, Adam Wharton, 28, for one year and eight months for burglary with the intent to steal, and Ellis Wharton, 22, for 11 months for burglary with the intent to steal and an assault on an emergency services worker.

