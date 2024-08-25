Lawless Britain: Four Arrested After Stabbing in Multicultural Birmingham

Police arrested four people, three men and a woman, following a stabbing in front of a row of shops in the multicultural British city of Birmingham.

At around 1:25 in the morning on Saturday, a 34-year-old man was attacked at the junction of Dudley Road and Bellefield Road in Birmingham. The man sustained a slashing knife injury and was brought to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Footage purporting to have captured the attack was widely shared on social media.

While some had speculated that the victim had been on the street with a child as it appeared that he was pushing a pram, police said this was not the case, saying that the man merely had a “trolley of belongings” and that “no children were involved” in the incident.

Following the attack, West Midlands Police arrested three men aged 34, 29, 26 and a 22-year-old woman, while further information has not been revealed to the public.

The 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, while the woman and the 26-year-old were released with no further action planned. The 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with unrelated offences, the police said.

West Midlands Police said that it was “aware of video circulating on social media showing the incident and it is being examined as part of our enquiry.”

The force said that detectives believe that the attack was an isolated incident and are not currently looking for any other suspects.