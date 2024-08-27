‘No Whites Allowed’ Graffiti Appears in Britain’s Multicultural Birmingham

Police in Birmingham have launched an investigation after three instances of apparently anti-white graffiti appeared in the multicultural British city.

The inner-city Birmingham neighbourhood of Alum Rock saw graffiti reading “no whites” and “no whites allowed” appear over the past week, the Daily Telegraph broadsheet reported.

The paper obtained CCTV footage appearing to show a man in a hoodie sweatshirt scrawling the message “no whites” on a wall outside of a primary school in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Two other locations were marked with a similar message, however, there is currently no indication that the same man was responsible.

Birmingham, the United Kingdom’s second-largest city behind London, was listed in the 2021 Census as one of Britain’s minority-majority cities, with ethnic minorities making up 51.4 per cent of the population.

Birmingham’s white population has fallen from 71 per cent in 2001 and 58 per cent in 2011 to just 48.6 per cent according to the latest census.

The area which reportedly saw the anti-white graffiti, Alum Rock, is heavily dominated by people identifying as “Asian”, which in Britain typically refers to people from South Asian countries such as Bangladesh, India, and Pakistan.

Responding to the apparent anti-white incidents, a West Midlands Police spokesman said: “We are investigating after graffiti was sprayed at locations around the Alum Rock area. An investigation is under way to identify who is responsible, and we are carrying out CCTV enquiries.

“We are in contact with the community and will be carrying out patrols in the area. We are working with the local authority to ensure the graffiti is promptly removed.”

