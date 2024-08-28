Tommy Robinson Served Second Contempt of Court Notice

English activist Tommy Robinson has been served another contempt of court notice over allegedly making false statements about a Syrian refugee.

Robinson, a long-time critic of Islam and an anti-grooming gang activist, faces being sent back to prison after the Attorney General’s Office issued him with a second contempt of court notice, The Telegraph reports.

He is alleged to have violated an injunction from the High Court on two occasions earlier this year, including during a protest in London’s Trafalgar Square.

The court had banned Robinson from making claims about Syrian teenager Jamal Hijazi, who successfully won £100,000 in damages from the activist during a defamation trial in 2021.

The second contempt of court notice over the issue was sent to Robinson via his profile on the X social media site. Both notices will be heard before the High Court in October. Robinson left the country earlier this year before he was set to appear before the court over the initial contempt of court notice.

During his career as an activist and self-styled citizen journalist, Robinson has been imprisoned on multiple occasions. His latest stint behind bars saw him placed in the maximum security Belmarsh Prison over breaches of reporting restrictions by filming defendants outside a grooming gang trial.

The defendants in the trial were ultimately found guilty of committing a “campaign of rape and other sexual abuse” against vulnerable young girls.