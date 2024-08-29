Khan’s London: Man in Wheelchair Stabbed to Death with Machete

“He comes around here [Clapton] all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother,” she said.

“Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

Barnett’s friends say he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

The two men now in custody, aged 28 and 21, are being held at an east London police station, the Met said in a statement.

Det Ch Supt James Conway said the investigation was still in the early stages and detectives were working to establish the circumstances.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”