Khan’s London: Man in Wheelchair Stabbed to Death with Machete

A forensic officer on Overbury Street near the scene in Rushmore Road, Clapton, east Londo
Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty
Simon Kent

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death with a machete Wednesday in east London.

The BBC reports the Metropolitan Police confirm officers were called to reports of an altercation in Clapton at 15:38 and found a man with a stab injury.

Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene, police say. Air ambulance resources were also called in.

His sister Simone Barnett described the deceased to the outlet as a “cheerful and caring” man, explaining her brother had lived in Clapton with his mother, but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.

A black and grey electric wheelchair on Overbury Street near to Rushmore Road, Clapton, east London, after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death. Two men have been arrested. Picture date: Wednesday August 28, 2024. (Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)

“He comes around here [Clapton] all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother,” she said.

“Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”

Barnett’s friends say he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.

The two men now in custody, aged 28 and 21, are being held at an east London police station, the Met said in a statement.

Det Ch Supt James Conway said the investigation was still in the early stages and detectives were working to establish the circumstances.

“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.

“The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”

