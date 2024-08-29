Khan’s London: Man in Wheelchair Stabbed to Death with Machete

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in a wheelchair was stabbed to death with a machete Wednesday in east London.
The BBC reports the Metropolitan Police confirm officers were called to reports of an altercation in Clapton at 15:38 and found a man with a stab injury.
Jade Anthony Barnett, 38, was treated by paramedics but later died at the scene, police say. Air ambulance resources were also called in.
His sister Simone Barnett described the deceased to the outlet as a “cheerful and caring” man, explaining her brother had lived in Clapton with his mother, but his friends said he had moved to the Stratford area.
“He comes around here [Clapton] all the time, everyone knew my brother – young, old, mothers, fathers, everybody knew my brother,” she said.
“Everybody is family, he’s just that character.”
Barnett’s friends say he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident in 2007.
The two men now in custody, aged 28 and 21, are being held at an east London police station, the Met said in a statement.
Det Ch Supt James Conway said the investigation was still in the early stages and detectives were working to establish the circumstances.
Khan’s London: 43 Knife Crime Incidents Recorded Per Day Amid Gang Violence Surge in British Capitalhttps://t.co/QkvuZ35uRh
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 26, 2023
“A number of streets have been cordoned off as our investigation continues at pace and I am grateful for the patience of the local residents of Clapton,” he said.
“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time.
“The public can expect to see continued and significant police activity in the local area as we continue with our rigorous investigation.”
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.