An Afghanistan-heritage man has been arrested after a car was driven at great speed onto the sidewalk, the suspect allegedly telling police he had acted “on Allah’s orders”.

A man received serious head injuries after a car ran a red light and mounted the pavement in the German city of Darmstadt, colliding with another vehicle before coming to a rest. Pedestrians were able to jump clear, it is stated.

Police are investigating whether the collision may have been deliberate, with the State Criminal Police Office taking over the investigation with amid clashing reports the suspect told police officers he had acted “on Allah’s orders”, or on the instructions of the “almighty”.

A man arrested at the scene is a 24-year-old Afghan heritage male and has been remanded in custody. Alcohol or drug use has been ruled out but a potential mental health history is being investigated, as is a potential extremist terrorism motive, although nothing pertinent has been discovered yet, Welt states.

Nevertheless, the investigations continue “in all directions”. The suspect’s home was raided on Tuesday afternoon, with digital devices and documents seized by investigators.

The Public Prosecutor accuses the suspect of having “at least knowingly accepted the risk of injuring or killing innocent people – in particular the 29-year-old Skoda driver.”

This story is developing and more may follow