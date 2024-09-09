A refugee may have been gang-raped by his fellow countrymen over a disagreement on the regime in Tehran, in an attack in a derelict brewery in a German state.
An Iranian male seeking refuge in Germany was found tied up injured by police responding to reports of screams coming from abandoned buildings in Iserlohn, Sauerland, North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday night. It is stated the man had been subjected to a gang-rape.
A police helicopter scoured nearby woods leading to four individuals being arrested. The 30-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment, but the severity of his injuries has not been announced.
Earlier reports discussed the possibility the man-on-man gang rape of a refugee may have been an act of xenophobia by the “right-wing scene”, yet new developments reveal the four arrested men who faced a judge on Monday are also migrants of Iranian heritage. The suspects aged 24, 34, 42 and 46-years-old are residents of the Netherlands and Denmark, but are not natives of Europe.
With xenophobia now “ruled out”, police are investigating a potential political motive, with the Berliner Morgenpost reporting the attackers may have been loyalists to the regime in Tehran and the victim a critic.
Broadcaster NTV cites senior public prosecutor Michael Burggräf who said of the alleged crime: “According to investigations so far, the crime was primarily aimed at sexual humiliation”.
Police are still seeking two more suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.