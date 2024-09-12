Counter-terror police are assisting the investigation into the sudden death of a British investigative journalist reporting on the Ukraine War.

32-year-old David Knowles died suddenly of a suspected cardiac arrest while holidaying in Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory occupying two-and-a-half square miles of the southern tip of Spain, last week. He was an investigative journalist who founded and presented the long-running Daily Telegraph podcast ‘Ukraine: The Latest’ podcast.

Now his former newspaper reveals the investigation into his death has drawn in specialist counter-terrorism police from Scotland Yard, while noting Gibraltar Police stress “here are no specific concerns at this time with regard to the death.”

A statement cited by the Royal Gibraltar Police stated they are presently investigating the “sudden death” of Knowles and that a post-mortem examination is taking place today. They said: “Following the RGP’s mutual aid request, detectives from UK Counter-Terrorism Policing have been appointed to provide support to the RGP investigation due to their existing capability and their experience of dealing with international enquiries.

“The RGP will not be making further comment at this time regarding any aspect of the investigation.”

The Telegraph had previously said Knowles was “passionate about the cause of the Ukrainian people and their attempts to repel the Russian aggressor” and that he had been placed on a blacklist of Western journalists banned from entering Russia.