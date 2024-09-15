Leftie Actor Hugh Grant Asks ‘Who F**ed London?’

English actor Hugh Grant has questioned who is to blame for the decline of London, a city run by the same left-wing Labour Party he has personally campaigned on behalf of.

Taking to the X social media platform on Sunday, the Love Actually luvvie wrote: “Who exactly fucked London? Dug up, coned, paralysed, miserable. I need someone to hate.”

Responding to Grant, the account for the youth political organisation Turning Point UK quipped: “Your Labour mates.”

Indeed, the Labour Party has controlled the British capital for the past eight years under leftist Mayor Sadiq Khan.

While the Four Weddings and a Funeral star has often aligned himself with the anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat party, Grant has personally campaigned for the left-wing Labour Party as well, including in London.

For example, during the 2019 general election in Britain, while advocating for tactical voting to prevent Boris Johnson’s Tories from gaining a majority to implement Brexit, Grant joined then-Labour Party candidate Faiza Shaheen on the trail in the Chingford and Woodford Green constituency of London.

Since coming taking power in 2016, life in the capital has declined in many regards under the Labour Party, most notably on the issue of safety.

According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 14,626 recorded knife crimes last year, an increase of 2,481 over 2022 and equating to around 40 offences per day.

Since coming into office in 2016, the Labour Party Mayor has presided over a 38 per cent spike in knife crimes.