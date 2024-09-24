French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a “new international order” to better represent emerging non-Western powers on the global stage.

Speaking this week at a “meeting for peace” in Paris organised by the Community of Sant’Egidio Catholic association, President Macron claimed that a reorganisation of world power structures will be necessary to required to maintain peace.

In comments reported by Le Parisien, Macron called for the “building a new international order” arguing that “our order today is incomplete and unjust” as “many of the most populous countries did not exist when the seats were distributed.”

The former Rothschild banker said that the world needs “an order where this or that cannot block others and where countries are worthily represented, and therefore do it with much fairer bodies, whether it is the United Nations, the World Bank or the International Monetary Fund.”

The globalist politician said that there needs to be a “recognition of everyone’s right to live in peace,” arguing that “peace is only possible in coexistence,” adding that “for what is at stake today in the Middle East, that is the key.”

Turning to matters closer to home, Macron said that following the war in Ukraine, there will need to be a “new form of organisation for Europe” in which leaders “rethink our relationship with Russia”.

“We must be sufficiently imaginative to think about the peace of tomorrow, a peace in Europe in a new form,” he said, calling for a new form or organisation “which is neither quite the European Union nor resolutely NATO.”

Macron’s position on Ukraine and Russia has altered drastically throughout the conflict, initially advocating for peace negotiations and saying that NATO should not seek to “humiliate” Moscow.

However, as the conflict continued, Macron took a hawkish turn, drawing criticism from other Western capitals for suggesting that French troops could be sent into the war zone.

The increasing hardline approach from Macron has coincided with growing opposition within France against his neo-liberal government, perhaps explaining his desire to focus more on international affairs.

Earlier this year, the president suffered an embarrassing defeat to Marine Le Pen’s populist National Rally party at the European Parliament elections. In response, Macron called for snap legislative elections, which saw his party come in third place behind the leftist New Popular Front coalition and the National Rally.

Despite this, the cunning political operator was able to manage to put together a fresh government staffed with loyalists after partnering with Brexit villain Michel Barnier, whom Macron installed as prime minister. However, it is unclear how long the new government will be able to sustain the three-way split in the National Assembly, particularly with a battle over the budget crisis quickly approaching.

In addition to facing public backlash over his mass migration agenda and economic failures, the leftist New Popular Front has launched impeachment proceedings against Macron over his decision to install Barnier as PM rather than their preferred candidate. If successful, Macron could become the first president to be removed by impeachment in the history of the Fifth Republic of France.