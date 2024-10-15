Left-Wing Australian PM Anthony Albanese Kicks Off Affordable Housing Plan, Buys $4.3 Million Oceanfront Mansion

Australia’s left-wing Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has splashed out $4.3 million on a waterfront mansion for himself and his soon-to-be-wife, boasting he earns a “good income” while also saying he knows “what it’s like to struggle.”

The purchase was revealed as the Australian Labor Party (ALP) leader launched a new building program to address Australia’s critical housing shortage on Tuesday.

Albanese’s government has pledged to build 1.2 million homes by 2030 to help ease cost pressures in one of the world’s most expensive housing markets as the nation also struggles to combat a cost-of-living crisis.

News.com.au reports while Albanese confirmed he’s yet to settle on the sale, he is set to purchase the grand four-bedroom, three-bathroom home that offers unobstructed ocean views and a peek of his far-off hometown Sydney and its soaring skyline.

Speaking to reporters, the career ALP worker and representative confessed he was aware he’s “much better off as a prime minister.”

“I understand that I’ve been fortunate,” he said.

“My mum lived in the one public housing that she was born in for all of her 65 years, and I know what it’s like, which is why I want to help all Australians into a home, whether it be public homes or private rentals or home ownership.”

He also batted away accusations the property acquisition was a sign he would be leaving politics and said he purchased the home ahead of his marriage to “proud Coastie” Jodie Haydon.

“I’m planning to be in my current job for a very long period of time,” he said.