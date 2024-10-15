Nigel Farage Says ‘Illegal Migrant’ Made Threat on His Life

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has alleged that an “illegal migrant” has made a threat on his life, sharing a video of a man appearing to threaten to shoot the British Member of Parliament.

Mr Farage, who has been a frequent target of leftist political violence, highlighted Monday apparent threats made by Tik Toker Mada Pasa, a migrant believed to hail from Afghanistan who has drawn controversy by documenting his quest to migrate into Britain from France illegally.

Pasa, who has a Kalashnikov rifle tattoo on his face, has amassed a large following on social media with millions watching his vlogs.

In a video shared by the Brexit leader, Pasa is shown seemingly making gun gestures with his hands while saying “pop, pop, pop” in reference to Mr Farage. The video was apparently made in reference to previous critiques made by Farage of his exploits.

“English man Nigel. Don’t talk shit about me. You not know me,” the Tik Toker said. “I come to England because I want to married with your sister!”

“Don’t talk about me more. Delete the video. It is not good my friend, you do not know me. I am going to come to England.”

Responding to footage, Farage wrote on X: “This illegal migrant has made a threat on my life and is now in the UK. He is the kind of person we are letting into our country.”

Pasa had been living in Stockholm, Sweden before making his way to France, where he is currently believed to reside, according to the Daily Mail.

Videos posted by the believed Afghan national have shown him in what appears to be one of the many migrant camps along the French coastline, where people smugglers operate trafficking networks to assist illegals to reach the United Kingdom.

Pasa frequently imitates using firearms in his Tik Tok videos, including one instance in which he pretends to shoot at three young women sitting across his lap.

However, his content has featured more than imitation, with another clip showing him in a tent with two hooded men, one of whom was holding what appeared to be an actual gun.

Commenting last week on the migrant Tik Toker, Farage said: “I want you to watch this film and think to yourself is this the kind of person we want to come and live in our country? Is this the kind of person you would like to live next to you?”

It comes as over 13,000 illegals have crossed the English Channel from France since the left-wing Labour Party came into power in Britain a little over three months ago.