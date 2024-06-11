Nigel Farage has been the subject of a second attempted physical assault in a week since returning to front-line British politics, with a protester hurling objects from a building site as the campaigner went by.

Brexit pioneer and now Reform UK leader Nigel Farage campaigned in support of his local candidate in Barnsley, South Yorkshire on Tuesday and was being greeted by waving supporters, video he published showed. An object was then thrown, narrowly missing Mr Farage, by a man wearing a red shirt shouting “fascist, fascist scum”.

My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country. pic.twitter.com/40Zu56KcBL — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) June 11, 2024

The unidentified man appeared to have barged his way onto a roadside construction site and picked another object from a storage bin among the building materials and threw that before being manhandled away by construction workers. Running from the scene, the man was tackled by a police officer.

South Yorkshire Police told Breitbart News: “We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of public order offences following disorder in Barnsley Town Centre today.

“It is believed that the man threw objects from a nearby construction area. A suspect was quickly detained and remains in police custody.”

Mr Farage vowed to keep at the campaign despite the attempt at violence, writing this morning: “My huge thanks to South Yorkshire Police today. I will not be bullied or cowed by a violent left-wing mob who hate our country.”

Just yards away from where the item was thrown, there was also a protest against Mr Farage taking place, with activists holding “immigrants are welcome and “F**k Farage” signs.

The attack follows by just days a woman who was arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with an individual seem throwing a milkshake in Mr Farage’s face.