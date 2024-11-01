Channel Migrant Who Made ‘Death Threats’ Against Nigel Farage Detained

Brexit leader Nigel Farage castigated the French navy for escorting a boat of Channel migrants including one man who is said to have made death threats against the Parliamentarian to British shores.

A boat migrant who has turned himself into a minor social media celebrity has been detained after allegedly illegally crossing to the United Kingdom, and following a complaint by Reform UK party Member of Parliament Nigel Farage that the man had issued death threats against him. Distinguished by the Kalashnikov-type rifle tattooed on his face and known as ‘Mada Passa’, Mr Farage said he had been told by the Metropolitan Police that the individual had been “detained by Immigration Officers, he is currently in secure detention and will be investigated for immigration and criminal offences.”

Mr Farage reflected while he was glad the migrant had been detained, at the same time he felt “appalled that a migrant who threatened to kill me was escorted into British waters by the French Navy” and asked “Is this the kind of man we really want in Britain?”.

Social media footage posted by ‘Mada Passa’ purported to show the man crossing the English Channel in a smugglers’ dinghy escorted by a French government vessel. While this practice of France escorting migrants directly into British waters was once regarded as a conspiracy theory, Mr Farage obtained evidence in his early reportage of the Channel Migrant Crisis and it has since been accepted and been passed into common knowledge.

British newspaper The Daily Telegraph states the Metropolitan Police say they had received reports of “threats to kill towards an MP” on October 18th and that a man had been detained on Thursday “for immigration offences”. They said: “The Met takes the safety and security of MPs extremely seriously and we are committed to ensuring that they, their families and staff can go about their work and lives without feeling unsafe or intimidated.”

Farage has previously said ‘Mada Passa’ is believed to be an Afghan migrant who had previously lived in Sweden. Yet as more European countries start to crack down on economic migrants posing as refugees, many naturally turn their eyes to the United Kingdom, which in practice doesn’t really deport people at all and is an attractive prospect for arrivals.

Breitbart News reported in October when the aggressive posture and threats of ‘Mada Passa’ against Mr Farage first emerged. As was stated at the time: