Kemi Badenoch has been selected as the next leader of the so-called Conservative Party after beating out former immigration minister Robert Jenrick on Saturday.

The Telegraph reported that Badenoch, the London-born, Nigerian-raised MP for North West Essex, received 53,806 votes to Jenrick’s 41,318, confirming that centrism continues to dominate the political landscape within the Tory Party.

Jenrick had attempted to model himself off of Brexit leader Nigel Farage, advocating for Britain to leave the deportation-blocking ECHR, stressing the importance of English identity, and even praising the British Empire.

On the other hand, Badenoch tacked to the centre during the leadership contest to replace failed PM Rishi Sunak at the helm of the party after the party’s embarrassing defeat to Labour in July.

She has faced criticism over her previous advocacy for more immigration to the UK, including increased numbers of visas given to students and workers, as well as for refusing to commit to leaving the ECHR.

Badenoch is seen, however, as an “anti-woke crusader” within the party and has been praised for her forceful condemnation of Critical Race Theory and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Announcing her victory on Saturday, chairman of the 1922 Committee Bob Blackman declared that it represented “another glass ceiling shattered,” referencing Badenoch’s status as the first black leader of either major party in Britain.

“It is the most enormous honour to be elected to this role, to lead the party that I love. The party that has given me so much. I hope that I will be able to repay that debt,” Badenoch said.

“Our party is critical to the success of our country but to be heard we have to be honest. Honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party and our country the new start that they deserve. It is down to get down to business, it is time to renew. Thank you, ladies and gentlemen.”

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, which is seeking to supplant the Tories as the country’s main right-wing party, criticised Badenoch’s “record of failure.”

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice MP said: “Kemi Badenoch is another in a long line of Tory politicians who say one thing and do another.

“Kemi Badenoch was front and centre of a Government that failed Britain. She said nothing while Rishi Sunak hit hard-working people with record immigration, the small boats crisis, the highest taxes for seventy years, record NHS waiting lists and sky-high crime.

“Instead of standing up for Britain whilst in Government, she stood up for her own career prospects and chauffeur-driven cars. She has failed the British public before and she will fail them again as leader of the Conservative Party.”