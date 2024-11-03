Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Warns Israel, U.S. of ‘Teeth-Breaking’ Attack

Israel and the U.S. will endure “teeth-breaking” retaliation after Israeli forces struck Iran military sites in late October, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Saturday.

“The enemies, both the U.S. and the Zionist regime, should know that they will definitely receive a teeth-breaking response for what they are doing against Iran and the resistance front,” Khamenei said while addressing a student group, UPI reports.

“We are certainly doing everything necessary to prepare the Iranian nation to stand against arrogance, whether in terms of military readiness, armaments or political actions.”

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) terrorist organization, Major General Hossein Salami, similarly proclaimed Iran’s response to the attack “will surpass all expectations,” continuing a long line of threats against the Jewish state.

IRGC deputy commander Brigadier General Ali Fadavi alleged Iran “can target everything the Zionists [Israel] possess in a single operation.”

Neither offered details on what Iran is planning or how it plans to replenish its ability to manufacture missiles and other weapons.

Iran on Oct. 1 launched a missile strike against Israel that did little damage but prompted Israel to retaliate against Iranian military installations on Oct. 25, as Breitbart News reported.

As hostilities between Iran and Israel escalate in the Middle East, the United States is sending more ballistic missile defense destroyers, a fighter squadron, tanker aircraft and several long-range B-52bombers to the region, the Department of Defense announced on Friday.

“These forces will begin to arrive in coming months as the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group prepares to depart,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, the UPI report notes.

The military support is in addition to the deployment of a Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense missile system to Israel and a sustained Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit’s presence in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“These movements demonstrate the flexible nature of U.S. global defense posture and U.S. capability to deploy world-wide on short notice to meet evolving national security threats,” Ryder said.