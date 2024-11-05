Dutch Populist Leader Geert Wilders Endorses Donald Trump for President

Dutch populist leader Geert Wilders has backed former President Donald J. Trump as voters in the United States head to the polls to select the next leader of the free world.

Geert Wilders, who now stands as the main power player behind the government in The Netherlands and, consequently, one of the most influential populist leaders in Europe, endorsed Donald Trump for president on Tuesday.

Writing on the X social media platform, the Party for Freedom (PVV) leader said: “Of course, it’s up to Americans and Americans only to decide who their next President will be. And I am not an American.

“But if I were an American, I would definitely vote for President Trump today. Good luck, Mr President!”

Like Mr Trump, the Dutch populist has been a leading opponent of the globalist mass migration agenda.

Amid sentiment turning against open borders policies throughout Europe, Wilders swept to a “mega victory” in last year’s general election in The Netherlands, sending shockwaves across the continent as his populist PVV party became the largest in the country.

Mr Wilders also shares the dubious distinction with Mr Trump of being a frequent target of political violence and death threats, having been under round-the-clock police protection since 2004 over concern of Islamist attacks in response to his critiques of the Muslim religion.

In September, two Pakistani Islamists were sentenced to prison in absentia by The Hague for calling on their followers to murder the Dutch populist leader.

Following the assassination attempt against former President Trump in July, Wilders warned that similar attacks against conservative politicians could happen on the other side of the Atlantic.

“What happened in the US can also happen in The Netherlands. Don’t underestimate it. The hatred towards right-wing politicians is also unprecedented in our country. Their security should be significantly increased where necessary,” he said.

Mr Wilders is not alone in supporting the Republican candidate in Europe. Figures such as Brexit leader Nigel Farage and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán both argue that Trump’s leadership is needed to restore peace and end the war in Ukraine, the most significant conflict on the continent since the Second World War.

Trump has also seen support from Jordan Bardella, the rising political force in France who successfully led his National Rally party to a significant victory over President Macron in the European Parliament elections earlier this year. Commenting on the presidential race earlier this month, Bardella said he admired Trump for putting America first.

“What is clear is that Donald Trump defends the interests of Americans and defends a form of American pride. I like this patriotism,” Bardella said. “I like these political leaders who also put the interests of their own people and the interests of their country and their nation, perhaps before those of others.”