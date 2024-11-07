An MP elected for the Labour Party says he is cooperating with police and has been charged with common assault over footage that allegedly shows him repeatedly punching a constituent in the street.

55 year old Mike Amesbury MP has been charged with common assault over an incident on October 26th. Because Amesbury, until the incident a Labour MP but now suspended by the party, is a Member of Parliament he was charged by the Crown Prosecution Service’s Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division for “high profile and demanding cases” rather than through his local system.

Responding to the charge, Amesbury said he had been summoned to court “following an incident in Frodsham last month, which was deeply regrettable”, said he was cooperating with Police but wouldn’t comment on an “ongoing case” any further.

As previously reported, the incident came to light after first security camera footage, and then mobile phone video from other angles emerged of a man, allegedly Amesbury, sucker punching another man, causing him to fall to the ground. The videos show several more punches landed on the prostrate victims while passers-by tried to intervene, before the attacker starts shouting.

As the videos show, the man shouted: “Yes I am, yes I am. And you won’t threaten the MP ever again, will you? You’ll never threaten me again!”.

A court date has not yet been set.