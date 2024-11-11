Report: President-Elect Donald Trump Tells Russian President Vladimir Putin Not to Escalate in Ukraine; Russia Denies Call

President-Elect Donald Trump advised Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Thursday not to escalate the war in Ukraine and reminded him of Washington’s sizable military presence in Europe, according to the Washington Post.

The Post reported it was the first call between the two men, and that they had discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon. Trump “briefly raised the issue of land,” the report added.

However, the Kremlin denied reports that the two men spoke, calling the report “pure fiction.”

“It is completely untrue. It is pure fiction; it is simply false information,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to The Guardian. “There was no conversation.”

“This is the most obvious example of the quality of the information that is being published now, sometimes even in fairly reputable publications,” he added.

During his campaign, Trump had said he would end the Ukraine-Russia War within 24-hours of his presidency. He has already started working towards a resolution, speaking to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Elon Musk reportedly joined the call.

Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung told the Post in an email that Trump”represents global peace and stability.”

“President Trump won a historic election decisively and leaders from around the world know America will return to prominence on the world stage. That is why leaders have begun the process of developing stronger relationships with the 45th and 47th President because he represents global peace and stability,” he wrote.

Putin publicly congratulated Trump on his win Thursday, praising his “manly” response to the assassination attempt against him in July, and said he was “ready” to speak to Trump.

In an interview Sunday with Russian state TV, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the signs for improvement in U.S.-Russian relations under Trump were “positive.”

“Trump talked during his campaign about how he sees everything through deals, that he can make a deal that will lead everyone to peace. At least he talks about peace, not about confrontation and the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia,” Peskov said, according to the Post.

He said that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s strategy with Ukraine was predictable, but “Trump is less predictable, and also [it] is less predictable to what extent Trump will stick to the statements he made during the election campaign. Let’s wait and see.”

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.