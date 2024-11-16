Marking 1,000 days since Russia invaded neighbouring Ukraine, the leaders of the G7 nations committed to supporting Kyiv for “as long as it takes”.

At the urging of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country currently controls the rotating presidency of the G7, leaders of the Group of Seven nations Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States adopted a statement committing to “enduring support for Ukraine”.

In a statement, the G7 said: “We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes. We stand in solidarity contributing to its fight for sovereignty, freedom, independence, territorial integrity and its reconstruction. We recognize, too, the impact of Russia’s aggression on vulnerable people across the world.

“After 1,000 days of war, we recognize the immense suffering endured by the people of Ukraine. Despite these hardships, Ukrainians have demonstrated unmatched resilience and determination in defending their land, culture, and people.

“Russia remains the sole obstacle to just and lasting peace. The G7 confirms its commitment to imposing severe costs on Russia through sanctions, export controls and other effective measures. We stand united with Ukraine.”

The commitment comes amid efforts by U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump to broker a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. According to media reports, Trump will seek a compromise that would include continued Western arming of Ukraine and third-party patrolling of a demilitarized zone in exchange for Kyiv agreeing to cede territory to Moscow and forgo seeking NATO membership for a set period.

Despite failing to regain territory currently controlled by the Russians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently demanded that Moscow withdraw its forces entirely, including from the Crimean peninsula, as a pre-condition of peace negotiations, a likely non-starter for Vladimir Putin.

On Saturday, Zelensksy said that he would seek to “do everything we can to end this war next year” and that the conflict needs to be ended through “diplomatic means”.

However, in an apparent shot at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz—who spoke with Putin for the first time in years on Friday—the Ukrainian leader urged that Western powers involve Ukraine in any talks and stand behind Kyiv to maximize leverage.

“Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are possible under the conditions that Ukraine is not alone standing against the Russian Federation, under the conditions that Ukraine is strong. What kind of negotiations are those where you simply talk with the killer?” he said per state media Ukrinform.

Referencing the election of Donald Trump, Zelensky said that “the attitude of America toward Ukraine is very important.”

“They are on the side of Ukraine today. This is important… America should maintain the position of supporting Ukraine in seeing Russia as an aggressor. This status should remain in place. This is one of the points at the input, which is very important in any negotiation platform. There must still be elements of our victory plan.”

According to Italian broadcaster RAI, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski backed this position, saying there can be “no decision on Ukraine without Ukraine.” Sikorski also said that “the most important talks on this crisis will be held in Warsaw” next week at a meeting of the ‘Weimar Triangle’ alliance of France, Germany, and Poland.

The Polish minister also said representatives from the EU, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine will also attend the meeting, which could potentially see European powers commit to continued funding of the war even if President-Elect Trump seeks to withdraw funding to force Kyiv to the negotiating table.