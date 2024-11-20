The UK and the European Union need to abandon their failed leftist-globalist agendas and adopt the economic policies of Donald Trump, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss said.

Economic “doom” is on the horizon if governments across the Atlantic continue on the path of high taxes, high regulations, the green net zero agenda, and weakness to Communist China, Truss warned in an interview with Fox Business.

“We’ve got the highest energy prices in the developed world, the highest taxes for 70 years, and what is happening is taxes keep going up but the revenue is not coming in and the economies are stagnating and ultimately I think there will be a financial crisis unless Europe does things differently,” she warned.

“President Trump is showing the way, he showed the way with deregulation, with fracking that brought down energy costs, but also in taking a strong stand against China… If Europe doesn’t change, if the UK doesn’t change we are facing decline.”

Truss said that she believes the second term of President Donald Trump will “turbo charge” the American economy, which will in turn force leaders in Europe to recognise the folly of their ways and adopt more sensible economic policies put forward by figures like Trump.

The former British PM argued that the people of Europe and the UK are ready for the change, citing the 2016 Brexit referendum, but that the will of the people has been thwarted “a very powerful political elite and bureaucratic class.”

Truss has claimed that her short-lived premiership came to a premature end as a result of the British deep state and financial class by pinning an underlying issue in the British bond markets on her tax cutting agenda.

Despite the members of the Conservative Party backing Truss during the leadership election to replace Boris Johnson, the party insiders disagreed with the will of the people, and ultimately forced her out in favour of former Goldman Sachs banker Rishi Sunak, whom the voters had expressly rejected just months earlier.

“Just like America, we have an over powerful bureaucracy. We need Musk and Vivek here in Britain dismantling our our bureaucracy as much as it’s needed in the U.S.” Truss remarked.

While she predicted that the UK and Europe are “five to 10 years behind the U.S.” in terms of escaping from the globalist economic blob, Truss noted in a point of optimism, that Javier Milei in Argentina is demonstrating that “however bad is the situation it can be turned around with radical action.”