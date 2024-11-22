London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed a “loud bang” heard at the American Embassy was specialist officers detonating a “suspicious package” outside the compound.

A suspicious package was reportedly found at the U.S. Embassy in Nine Elms, London on Friday morning. Roads around the compound including Nine Elms Lane and Ponton Road were closed and the Embassy confirmed “Local authorities are investigating a suspicious package outside”.

Police stated a subsequent “loud bang” heard in the area was “a controlled explosion carried out by officers”. They said “Enquiries are still ongoing and cordons will remain in place for the time being.”

The Daily Telegraph states a sweep of the area with police sniffer dogs was conducted to ensure there were no other items planted near the embassy.

Police have not revealed whether the “package” found was suggestive of terrorism, a protest, or simply unidentified detritus.

The incident comes at a time of heightened risk to embassies in Europe as tensions over several conflicts and political matters grow. The seriousness of threat varies considerably: the same U.S. Embassy in London was vandalised by hard-left activists this month protesting against America democratically electing its new President, while the Embassy in Kyiv was closed this week over air raid fears.