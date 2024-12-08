Biden Admin Gives Another Nearly $1 Billion to Ukraine

The Department of Defense (DOD) has announced another nearly $1 billion in a new “assistance package” for Ukraine, bringing the total military aid provided by the U.S. to more than $62 billion since Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

The latest $988 million in aid support comes through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which will provide the eastern European country with “munitions for rocket systems and Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS),” the DOD said in a Saturday press release.

The package also includes “equipment, components, and spare parts to maintain, repair, and overhaul artillery systems, tanks, and armored vehicles,” the agency added.

To conclude the announcement, the DOD emphasized that the “United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners through the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and its associated capability coalitions to provide the support Ukraine needs to win the war.”

The latest aid package is intended for “longer-term systems to be put on contract” that are likely to support Ukraine’s “future military capabilities, not make an immediate difference on the battlefield,” according to the Associated Press.

The DOD statement comes just days after the White House announced an additional $725 million in military assistance to Ukraine last Monday, Breitbart News reported.