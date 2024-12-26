Two Women and a Dog Killed in Christmas Day Stabbing Spree

Two women and a dog were left dead after a Christmas Day stabbing spree in the English town of Bletchley.

Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit launched a double murder investigation after a 38-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman died following reports of a stabbing in a Bletchley apartment block in Milton Keynes.

A man in his late twenties and a teenage boy were also injured during the incident. The pair with both hospitalised with serious injuries, however, they are said to be in stable condition.

Additionally a dog was injured. It was taken to a veterinarian, however, the dog ultimately died as a result of its injuries.

Thames Valley Police said that they have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. The man is currently being held in custody. No information about his identity or motive have been made public at the time of reporting.

Commenting, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Brangwin, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of the women who have tragically died in this shocking incident.

“We have launched a double murder investigation, which may be concerning to the wider public; however, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident and the parties are known to each other.

“Members of the public will see a large police presence in the area while our investigation takes place. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to approach our officers and they will do their best to help.”