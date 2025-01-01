Abortion was the leading cause of death globally in 2024, with a record 45 million unborn babies killed in the womb, according to data provided by Worldometer.

As of noon on December 31, 2024, there were 45.1 million abortions performed in the course of the year, Worldometer revealed, while 8.2 million people died from cancer, 5 million from smoking, 1.7 million of HIV/AIDS, 1.35 million from traffic fatalities, and 1.1 million from suicide.

Totaling all the deaths in the world from causes other than abortion reveals a figure of 62.5 million, meaning that abortions accounted for just over 42 percent of all human deaths in 2024.

Globally, there were more deaths from abortion in 2024 than all deaths from cancer, malaria, HIV/AIDS, smoking, alcohol, and traffic accidents combined, according to Worldometer statistics.

Worldometer — voted one of the best free reference websites by the American Library Association (ALA) — keeps a running tally through the year of major world statistics, including population, births, deaths, automobiles produced, books published, and CO2 emissions.

It also registers the total number of abortions performed worldwide, based on the latest statistics on abortions published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The startling number of deaths from abortion has led certain observers to call abortion “the social justice cause of our time,” since the sheer magnitude of the problem completely overshadows other human rights issues.

In the United States, abortion accounts for roughly a third of all annual deaths, but more troubling still, it makes up over 60 percent of African American deaths, according to a study published in the Open Journal of Preventive Medicine in 2016.

The ongoing disparity of black deaths through abortion has led one leading black pastor to decry the “black genocide” taking place in the United States at the hands of the abortion industry.

The Rev. Clenard Childress, Jr. has noted that 52 percent of all African American pregnancies end in abortion and that whereas abortion is the most common operation performed on women, it is also “the least regulated medical procedure” and is often “completely ignored by health regulation enforcement.”

Statistics reveal that nearly 1,800 unborn black babies are aborted every day, proportionately more than any other race, Rev. Childress observed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), black women have the highest abortion rate of any demographic (24.4 abortions per 1,000 women in the latest year for which there are data), whereas white women have the lowest abortion rate (5.7 abortions per 1,000 women), which means that black babies are more than four times as likely to be aborted as their white counterparts.

Blacks also have the highest abortion ratio (429 abortions per 1,000 live births), as compared with whites (106 abortions per 1,000 live births), the CDC revealed.

Among white women, there are 106 abortions for every 1000 live births; among blacks, there are 429 abortions for every 1000 births. This means that black babies are aborted at four times the rate of whites. It also means that more than four in ten black babies are aborted.

An astonishing 39.5 percent of all U.S. abortions were performed on black babies, the CDC noted, despite the fact that blacks make up a mere 12.4 percent of the overall population. In fact, the percentage of blacks in the U.S. population is dropping year by year, primarily because of the exaggerated abortion rate among blacks.

Conversely, whites, who make up 61.6 percent of America’s population, account for only 31.9 percent of all U.S. abortions.

Whatever the intent of abortion practitioners, by functional standards, abortion is a racist institution in the United States, with black children aborted far more often than white children.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome