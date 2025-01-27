The British public overwhelmingly supports key elements of U.S. President Donald Trump’s agenda when presented with the policies without being told they were from the American leader, a survey has found.

A poll of 2,000 British voters conducted by Opinium found a broad support base for Trumpian policies, suggesting that UK leaders could learn from the U.S. president. The survey firm presented several top agenda items from last week’s inauguration speech without attributing them to Mr. Trump.

According to The Telegraph, 58 per cent of Britons were in favour of declaring a national “border emergency” in the English Channel as Mr Trump declared along the U.S. southern border, compared to just 25 per cent against.

Similarly, 55 per cent of those surveyed backed the Trump-inspired measure on energy: “We will bring prices down, fill our gas reserves up again, and export British energy all over the world. We will be a rich nation again. We will defeat what was record inflation.”

In a worrying sign for the Labour government in London, a plurality supported an outright “end to net zero”, the climate change initiative at the heart of Prime Minister Starmer’s leftist agenda.

Meanwhile, Britain’s voters also support using tariffs on other countries to protect UK industry and workers, a central part of Trump’s Make America Great Again agenda, by a margin of 56 per cent to 23.

The survey also found that a substantial majority supports returning to a “merit-based, colour-blind society” (53 to 23) and “immediately stop all government censorship and bring back free speech” (53 to 26).

Additionally, a government policy of only recognising two genders, male and female, as was announced by Trump during his inauguration, was supported by 51 per cent of the British public.

Commenting on the results, the head of policy for Opinium, James Crouch, said: “While Trump’s policies are rightly scrutinised, it’s his mastery of narrative and storytelling that stands out – the polling suggests British politicians could benefit from taking a page from his playbook when advancing their own policy agenda.”

Gavin Davis, a managing partner at the advisory firm Nepean, added: “Whether you like Trump or not, this research shows the danger of simply dismissing many of his policies out of hand.

“Politicians and businesses need to dig deeper into what is actually going on during this moment of change. We might be closer to the US than we think or would like to believe.”

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss said: “It’s not the people that are the problem in Britain. It’s the declinist establishment.”

The survey will likely serve as a boon to Donald Trump’s oldest international ally, Nigel Farage, whose Reform party most closely aligns with Trump’s agenda. Farage’s upstart populist party has been surging in support in recent months and, for the first time, topped all parties in a national poll last week.