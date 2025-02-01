Thousands of Britons protested in London on Saturday the incarceration of English activist Tommy Robinson, whom supporters claim is a political prisoner in the UK.

Organisers claimed that upwards of 20,000 people poured into the British capital to demonstrate their support for anti-grooming gang activist Tommy Robinson, the Express reports.

Robinson is currently serving an 18-month prison sentence after admitting in October to contempt of court for repeating allegations about a Syrian refugee, which the court had previously found to be libellous.

The activist and filmmaker rose to international prominence for protesting against Muslim child rape grooming gangs and the failures of British authorities to safeguard mostly young white working-class girls.

Robinson has been jailed multiple times during his activist career, including for filming grooming gang defendants as they entered a courtroom in 2018. The men were later found guilty of committing a “campaign of rape and other sexual abuse” against young girls.

For breaching Britain’s court reporting restrictions, Robinson was jailed at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison, where he claimed to have been placed in effective solitary confinement amid concerns of attacks against him from other prisoners.

Last month, an audio recording was published online of Robinson speaking during his current incarceration, during which he also claimed to be in solitary confinement at the behest of the government and asserted that it amounted to “mental torture”.

During the demonstration on Saturday, protesters held placards saying “free political prisoners” and “stop the isolation”. Others hailed Elon Musk for his support of Robinson and his decision to reinstate the activist’s social media account on his X platform.

Many protesters were also seen wearing MEGA (Make England Great Again) hats, in reference to Donald Trump’s trademark red hat.

A counterprotest organised by the leftist Stand Up to Racism group was also held on Saturday, which organisers said was meant to show solidarity “against racism, Islamophobia and antisemitism and to say that we won’t let the far right divide us”.

At the time of this reporting, the Metropolitan Police said six people were arrested during the demonstrations.