Just four in ten Generation Z Britons are proud to be British, and half believe that the country is racist, showing a dramatic shift in attitudes over previous generations.

According to a survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Times of London, just 41 per cent of 18 to 27-year-olds are proud to be British, compared to 80 per cent in 2004 when the paper of record last examined the attitudes of young Britons.

The Gen Z survey found that just 11 per cent of respondents said they would be willing to risk their lives in war to defend their country. Additionally, 41 per cent said they would not be willing to take up arms for the country under any circumstance.

Conversely, many of the young age cohort appear to have disdain for their own homeland, with 48 per cent saying that they think Britain is a racist country, compared to just 36 per cent who disagreed.

Again, this marks a stunning shift in attitudes, with 62 per cent of respondents in 2004 rejecting the notion that the UK is a racist country, compared to 34 who agreed.

The poll also found that half of Gen Z believe that the country is not forward-looking and is stuck in the past.

Commenting on the findings of the poll, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said: “Look, I get it, if you are young in this country, you’ve been given a rotten deal, lockdowns, it’s really tough to buy a house, the cost of living is impossible.

“I know it’s broken Britain, but I think there is something deeper here.

“I think the education system at school and particularly at university is willfully poisoning the minds of all of our young people about who we are as a country, our history, what we stand for, I think the whole thing is an absolute disgrace.

“I promise you, if and when Reform wins the next election, we are going to teach young people that this actually has been a very great country, and it will be great again.”

Like in the United States, universities in the UK have increasingly pushed far-left ideological positions onto students on issues such as race, colonialism, gender and others.

According to a 2022 report from the Policy Exchange think tank, this is likely a result of the leftist transformation of academia. The report found that less than 20 per cent of all UK-based academics voted for right-leaning parties in 2017 and 2019, compared to 75 per cent backing either Labour, the Liberal Democrats, or the Greens.