Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán issued a dire warning on Tuesday of plans by the “globalist-liberal-Soros NGO network” to double down their operations in Europe amid the crackdown on leftist foreign aid projects by the Trump administration.

Prime Minister Orbán, who has long been at the tip of the spear in the fight against globalist influence operations in Europe, highlighted plans from the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), which receives funding from the Soros Open Society Foundations, alongside over 60 other so-called “civil society organisations” to push for further funding from the EU in the wake of the shutdown of USAID foreign aid department by the Trump White House upon the urging of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Writing on X, the Hungarian leader wrote: “WARNING! Our fears have come true: the globalist-liberal-Soros NGO network is fleeing to Brussels after President Trump dealt a huge blow to their activities in the US. Now, 63 of them are asking Brussels for money under the guise of various human rights projects.”

“Not going to happen! We will not let them find safe haven in Europe! The USAID-files exposed the dark practices of the globalist network. We will not take the bait again!” Orbán added.

In a statement published last week, the Soros-funded ICJ, as well as over 60 other NGOs and globalist groups, launched an “urgent appeal calling on EU leaders to take immediate action to address the global development aid crisis triggered by recent decisions by the U.S. administration.”

They argued that the cut off of American taxpayer dollars represented an “existential crisis for “thousands of non-governmental organisations (NGOs), including many in the EU, Western Balkans, and the Eastern Partnership countries” and therefore called on Brussels to increase European Union investment into the globalist schemes to make up for the shortfalls.

The groups called for the EU to step up funding in particular for “areas likely to see the most drastic reductions” by the Trump cuts, such as projects devoted to “LGBTIQ rights, reproductive care, racial justice, gender equality, and so on.”

Additionally, the globalist groups called on EU leaders to “leverage diplomatic relations” with the Trump administration to reverse course on foreign aid cuts and to pressure the White House to rescind its Mexico City policy, which prevents American taxpayer money from being given to NGOs or other groups that “perform or actively promote abortion in other nations”. The ICJ and its partners claimed the policy will have “devastating impacts on global health, gender equality, and human rights”.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Orbán ordered his government to take legal action to close down NGOs and other media outlets in Hungary which had taken funding from international sources, particularly those backed by United States State Department projects like the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Orbán, who has long been a close ally of President Trump, praised his administration for dismantling USAID, claiming that the globalist influence operation had sought to “topple” his government in Budapest, which has been one of the few in Europe to oppose the neo-liberal open borders agenda and progressive theories on gender.

“Now is the moment when these international networks have to be taken down, they have to be swept away,” Orbán said. “It is necessary to make their existence legally impossible.”

The populist leader has also been frequently at odds with his New York-based fellow Hungarian George Soros and his Open Society Foundations NGO operation, which Orbán has accused of being a key cog in the effort to flood Europe with migrants. The Hungarian PM warned that this effort would only intensify under Alex Soros, who has taken over the helm of his billionaire father’s organisation.

Perhaps foreshadowing the push by the NGOs to receive more EU funding, Alex Soros said shortly after being named chairman of the OSF that there would be “no retreat” from Europe under his leadership and that his influence network was intent on expanding the EU to incorporate other nations and to counteract Donald Trump and other “MAGA-style” Republicans whom he claimed would “imperil European unity”.