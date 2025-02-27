A Ukrainian news publisher claims to have released the full text of the alleged Ukraine rare earths mineral deal ahead of expectations that President Volodymyr Zelensky will sign it on Friday, revealing language stopping short of the security guarantees Kyiv demanded but nevertheless establishing a clear future interest for the United States in the country’s wellbeing.

The United States and Ukraine agreed on the text of an initial framework for a mineral rights deal on Tuesday, and may be signed by President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky in person as soon as tomorrow. But now a Ukrainian newspaper claims to have published the full text of that deal, seeming to reveal the concessions made to both sides to get the agreement over the line.

While Ukraine had initially demanded full security guarantees in return for access to its vast, and mostly untapped, mineral wealth the Kyiv negotiation team did not succeed in that ambition. Nevertheless the document seems to use perhaps the strongest language in support of Ukraine’s future from the Trump Whitehouse yet.

The document, as published by the Kyiv Independent, proclaims the desire of the American people to “invest alongside Ukraine in a free, sovereign and secure Ukraine”, and furthermore that: “The Government of the United States of America supports Ukraine’s efforts to obtain security guarantees needed to establish lasting peace.”

Importantly, in lines that appear tailored to exclude other powers that suddenly seem excited by Ukraine’s mineral wealth and have proclaimed an interest in also cutting deals with the U.S., including Russia and the European Union, the claimed agreement makes the exclusivity of the deal plain. In language evidently aimed at Russia but without explicitly naming them — a move that may also allow future interpretation to exclude China from Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction — the document reads: “United States of America and Ukraine wish to ensure that those States and other persons that have acted adversely to Ukraine in the conflict do not benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine following a lasting peace”.

In language sure to mollify some feelings in Kyiv, the published text also acknowledges Ukraine’s voluntary surrendering of its nuclear weapons in the 1990s. This move has frequently been cited by President Zelensky during the war as a reminder of the Budapest memorandum, which agreed the end of Ukraine’s massive inherited stock of Soviet-era warheads in return for territorial autonomy promises from Russia and allies, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The agreement as known now is an initial framework, providing structure for future subsequent agreements, and consequently much remains unknown. While it states the investment fund is a vehicle for economic growth in Ukraine post-war, exactly what both governments will get out of it and how ownership will be structured is undefined so far.

The text of the deal as claimed by the Kyiv Independent: