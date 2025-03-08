Trump Turnberry Golf Course in Scotland Vandalised by ‘Palestine Action’ Group

One of President Donald Trump’s golf courses in Scotland was vandalised by a group of “pro-Palestinian” protesters, who defaced the property with graffiti and dug up the greens.

The Palestine Action group claimed responsibility on Saturday for multiple acts of vandalism at the Trump Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire, Scotland.

One of the buildings was splattered with red paint, greens were dug up, and messages such as “fuck Trump” and “free Palestine” were written in graffiti throughout the grounds of the world-famous course.

The group also carved the message “Gaza is not 4 sale” into the lawn of the golf course in reference to President Trump’s stated plan for the U.S. to take ownership of the Gaza Strip to transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and end decades of conflict between Palestinians and Israel.

A spokesman for the radical activist group said: “Palestine Action rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance. We will continue to take action against US-Israeli colonialism in the Palestinian homeland.”

A statement posted on the group’s website added: “Palestine Action have struck overnight to wreck the ‘Trump Turnberry’ golf course, in response to the American administration’s plans and threats to destroy, ethnically cleanse, and ‘take over’ the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

“Making the popular opposition to Trump’s intentions clear, activists spray painted the clubhouse and dug up the greens including the course’s most prestigious holes – used in numerous Open Championships.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian action also claimed responsibility for a man scaling Parliament’s Elizabeth Tower in London, which houses the Big Ben clock, with a Palestinian flag on Saturday.