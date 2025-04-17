Russia may be suffering an epidemic of defenestrations, but one lucky babushka survived her ordeal, a car roof breaking her fall from a high-rise apartment block.

Remarkable footage of an elderly woman, reportedly an 80-year-old grandmother, surviving a serious fall from height has circulated among Russian broadcasters. According to these reports, the woman is thought to have fallen from her sixth-floor apartment while trying to wash the windows.

Fortunately the Yekaterinburg-area grandmother — ‘Babushka’ in Russian — found a Hyundai car in her path as she fell, the steel roof deforming as she landed absorbing some of the impact energy. Moments after impact, the woman starts moving in a bid to get up.

Per Kazakh media, the incident happened on April 15th and the woman survived the fall and was taken to hospital. They cited a government spokesman who said it appeared the fall was “due to her own carelessness” but that police were investigating.

Russia has become, to some extent, synonymous with deaths by falling from windows. It is suggested these falls, when they befall senior security figures, businessmen, and Kremlin critics are not accidents but rather defenestrations: deliberate killings by being thrown from a window. During the coronavirus era these deaths even spread to medical workers who are said to have been less than cooperative with Moscow directives on the disease.