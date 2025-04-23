British Government to Release Data on Migrant Crime Rates, Sparking Meltdown on the Left

The British government will release statistics on the crime rates of different migrant groups living in the country amid growing pressure for more transparency on the impact of mass migration on the UK.

While other Western countries, like the United States and Denmark, publicly reveal the varying criminality within foreign ethnic groups, the more politically correct British establishment has long eschewed such practices, apparently under the belief that the citizenry cannot be trusted with the information.

However, after months of pressure from figures such as Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick and Conservative MP Niel O’Brien, the left-wing Labour government has relented and will publish migrant crime statistics for the first time later this year, The Telegraph reported.

According to the broadsheet, the government believes that the data could be used in negotiations to secure post-Brexit deportation deals with countries like Albania, which has been one of the top countries of origin during the Channel migrant crisis, and reportedly one of the groups most likely to commit crimes in Britain.

The paper also cited government sources, who said that having such data ready to hand could aid in police operations to target foreign offenders.

However, the move by the left-wing Labour government has riled the feathers of their base, with the liberal Guardian newspaper citing a Labour Party “veteran”, who claimed that the move was aimed to “pander” to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party has risen among growing anger over immigration into the UK.

Chief executive of the Migrants’ Rights Network Fizza Qureshi claimed that publishing data on the crimes committed by migrants would represent a “blatant exercise in scapegoating,” adding: “The criminal justice system, policing and immigration systems are infamously racist and disproportionately impact racialised people.”

Qureshi went on to assert that the move would “deepen prejudice and discrimination towards migrants from certain countries” and that the so-called “dog-whistle politcs” is “incredibly irresponsible in the aftermath of last summer’s racist riots,” which broke out after a Rwandan-heritage teenager went on a stabbing spree at a children’s dance party in Southport, leaving three young girls dead.

Director of Detention Action James Wilson added: “The dangers are very clear. Less than a year after the anti-asylum riots, the government risks feeding further division, dehumanisation and prejudice in our communities.”

While the government has yet to release full data, previous analysis from The Telegraph found that overall, migrants were 27 per cent more likely to be imprisoned as of October of last year than those with British citizenship. The disparity became more stark depending on the ethnicity examined, with Albanians by a significant margin leading the way at an imprisonment rate of 232.33 out of 10,000 people, or one in 50. This was compared to a rate of 14 out of 10,000 for British citizens.

Other high imprisonment rate foreign ethnic groups included people from Kosovo at 150.23 per 10,000, followed by Vietnamese (148.88), Algerians (124.41), Jamaicans (110.77), Eritreans (110.7), Iraqis (104.43), and Somalis (100.37).

However, some foreign ethnic groups had lower imprisonment rates than British citizens, including migrants from Germany at 4.68 per 10,000 people, followed by immigrants from Italy (4.96), India (6.24), Greece (6.36), US (7.27), Sri Lanka (8.17), France (8.64), and China (9.39).

This has led to calls for the government to curtail immigration from countries which produce the highest number of criminal migrants.