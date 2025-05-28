Andrew and Tristan Tate Charged in Britain for Rape, Human Trafficking

American-British influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate have been charged by UK prosecutors with allegations of rape and other offences.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) revealed on Wednesday that it has charged the Tate brothers with 21 counts and issued a European Arrest Warrant in 2024 to order their extradition to face trial.

Andrew Tate, 38, is reportedly facing 10 charges, in relation to three women in the UK, including actual bodily harm, controlling prostitution for gain, human trafficking, and rape, according to Sky News.

His brother, Tristan Tate, 36, is reported to be facing 11 charges in relation to one woman in Britain, including actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and rape.

A CPS spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have authorised charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offences including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution and actual bodily harm against three women.

“These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.”

The British prosecutors said that criminal proceedings in Romania against the kickboxers-turned social media influencers must be completed before the Tates can be extradited to England.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds everyone that criminal proceedings are active, and the defendants have the right to a fair trial,” the spokesman said.

“It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Earlier this year, Romania lifted its travel ban on the Tate brothers, after having been restricted from leaving the country since their initial arrest in 2022. They face accusations of rape and human traficking, however, such allegations have yet to be brought to trial.

The pair have denied all allegations, claiming that they are politically motivated due to their influence, particularly among young men in the West.

Andrew Tate also faces a civil suit brought forward by four women in the UK, accusing him of sexual and physical abuse. Three of the four women had previously accused him of rape in 2014-15. However, the Crown Prosecution Service decided in 2019 not to prosecute.