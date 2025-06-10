Several people have died, including the suspected attacker, with many more injured at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz.

Austrian emergency services, including 65 ambulances, rushed to a Graz city school around 1000 (0900 BST, 0400 ET) on Tuesday morning to respond to what the local government declared a mass casualty event. A gunman, unnamed in Austrian media but identified as a student at the school who had allegedly been known locally as a victim of bullying, is said to have opened fire on campus.

According to Austria’s best-selling newspaper, Kronen Zeitung, ten people are known to have died so far. Among them are seven students, one member of staff, and the suspected shooter himself, who was reported to have been found dead “on the toilet” at the school.

The death toll has risen since news first broke and, tragically, may rise further: it is stated that of the 28 reported injured, “at least four” are in extremely critical condition.

It is claimed that several victims suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

After the city hospital’s emergency ward was overwhelmed with the number of casualties, the Austrian government announced a mass casualty incident, which triggered other regional hospitals in south-eastern Austria to step up to receive.

Per Germany’s Die Welt, the attack may be the worst mass school shooting in Austrian history. Evacuation of the school by police has now been completed.

This story is developing, more follows.