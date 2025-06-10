Greta Thunberg and Fellow ‘Activists’ Refused to Watch October 7 Footage Before Being Deported

Career protester Greta Thunberg was heading for her Swedish homeland Tuesday after she was detained by Israel along with fellow activists aboard their Gaza-bound “selfie yacht.”

The 22-year-old – full name Greta Tintin Eleonora Ernman Thunberg – and her fellow travelers refused to view footage of the Hamas terrorist attack from October 7 before being sent on their way.

AFP reports of the 12 people on board the Madleen bound for Hamas-controlled Gaza, five French activists were taken into custody after they refused to leave Israel voluntarily.

Israeli forces intercepted the yacht, operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, in international waters on Monday, as Breitbart News reported.

It was towed it to the port of Ashdod before passengers were transferred to Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv and prepared for departure flights, the foreign ministry said.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said he’d instructed IDF officials to show the activists the full, unedited footage of the October 7 attacks as recorded by Hamas terrorist body cameras.

GB News reports Katz told reporters: “Greta and her flotilla companions were taken into a room upon their arrival to the screening of the horror film of the October 7 massacre… when they saw what it was about, they refused to continue watching.

“The anti-Semitic flotilla members are turning a blind eye to the truth and have proven once again that they prefer the murderers to the murdered and continue to ignore the atrocities committed by Hamas against Jewish and Israeli women, adults, and children.”

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Horror of the Hamas Terror Attack on Civilians at Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel

“Greta Thunberg just departed Israel on a flight to Sweden (via France),” Israel’s foreign ministry said on its official X account on Tuesday, along with a photo of the activist sitting on board a plane.

Five French activists who were also aboard the Madleen were set to face an Israeli judge, the French foreign minister said.

“Our consul was able to see the six French nationals arrested by the Israeli authorities last night,” Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on X.

“One of them has agreed to leave voluntarily and should return today. The other five will be subject to forced deportation proceedings.”

AFP contributed to this report