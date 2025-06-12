Almost half of the social housing properties in London are reportedly being occupied by families with a migrant head of household, in many cases after having jumped the queue in front of native born Britons, it is claimed.

According to an analysis by The Telegraph newspaper based on data from the most recent census, some 48 per cent of social housing has been provided to foreign-born heads of households, compared to 19 per cent nationally.

Social housing properties, typically owned by local councils or housing associations, are rented out at a discount compared to private rentals.

The broadsheet’s report found that the social housing provided to migrants in London costs Britain around £3.6 billion a year in lost rent, with social housing being discounted on average by about £11,600 annually in the capital. The report is the latest incident of social media users driving the political narrative in Britain, with independent analysis of social housing figures having trended among UK accounts for several weeks.

These developments came as Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to end the migrant hotel scheme, which began under the previous Tory government and has since ballooned amid the growing illegal migrant crisis in the English Channel, with most illegals immediately making asylum claims once on British soil, entitling them to housing and other benefits from the taxpayer.

Former MEP and current Director of the Centre for Migration & Economic Prosperity, Steven Woolfe, told TalkTV that Reeves’ announcement was a part of a “great con” of the British public, saying that new investments into social housing would likely be directed towards subsidising the cost of migrants. Woolfe also warned that it would likely result in raising local council taxes to pay for migrant housing across the country.

“It’s going to change and transform cities and small towns,” he warned, noting that the policy will necessitate migrants being spread across the country, and will finally begin to impact areas controlled by affluent, pro-mass migration parties like the Liberal Democrats and the Greens, which have so far escaped the dramatic cultural changes seen in places like Birmingham and Bradford.

In addition to taking up places in social housing, the eventual end of the migrant hotel scheme will likely exacerbate the housing crisis in the UK. The government is reportedly already making deals with landlords to use their properties to house migrants, thereby limiting supply and driving up costs for the public.

The fact that migrants are so overrepresented in social housing in London further undercuts the narrative that mass migration was somehow a boon to the British economy.

While the Westminster political establishment and the legacy media have often claimed that migration was an economic imperative, a report last year from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) found that on average low-skilled migrants cost the British taxpayer £150,000 until they reach pension age, with the drag on public services and welfare dwarfing the tax contributions of such migrants, should any be made.

Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer finally acknowledged the reality of the negative ramifications of mass migration in May, in a speech in which he admitted that Britain risks becoming an “island of strangers” and that the notion that the importation of millions of foreigners benefits economic growth had been “tested” and “doesn’t hold”.

Yet, despite the change in rhetoric from Downing Street, there has been little in the way of actually stopping the crisis. Indeed, since the start of the year, more than 15,000 illegals have crossed the English Channel, a new record for this time of year.

On top of the economic and social detriments, the social housing benefits to migrants have also come with national security issues. In May, it was reported that one of the Iranian suspects allegedly involved in a plot to wage a terror attack on the Israeli embassy in London was living at a discount in social housing in the multicultural city of Rochdale.