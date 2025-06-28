British Rocker Rod Stewart Backs Nigel Farage for Prime Minister

Singer-songwriter Rod Stewart has become the latest prominent British celebrity to endorse Nigel Farage as his Reform UK party seeks to upend the political establishment in London.

It is time to “give Farage a chance” at governing the country, according to Maggie May singer Rod Stewart.

Speaking to The Times of London, Sir Rod said that while he is “extremely wealthy”, he said that it “doesn’t mean I’m out of touch”.

“For instance, I’ve read about Starmer cutting off the fishing in Scotland and giving it back to the EU. That hasn’t made him popular. We’re fed up with the Tories,” he said.

“Starmer’s all about getting us out of Brexit, and I don’t know how he’s going to do that. Still, the country will survive. It could be worse. We could be in the Gaza Strip,” the British rocker added.

“We’ve got to give Farage a chance. He’s coming across well… What options have we got? I know some of his family, I know his brother, and I quite like him,” Stewart said.

The 80-year-old rocker went on to lament the current state of Britain’s infrastructure, citing the prevalence of potholes on UK roads.

“As I travel in Italy, Germany, nowhere else is as bad. Starmer has promised to spend millions on it … We shall see,” Stewart said.

Relaying an incident in 2022 when he was filmed personally filling potholes, he said: “I took me Ferrari out. Nearly lost the f***ing wheel… And before I did in the Ferrari I saw an ambulance that couldn’t move, the wheel stuck right in there.

“So I took me mates out, and we knew what to do because I had builders in the house. We filled in a considerable length of the road, actually.”

Sir Rod is just the latest high-profile celebrity to back Farage and his upstart Reform UK party. In April, Chopping Block celebrity chef Marco Pierre White threw his support behind the Brexit boss, saying that he found Farage to be a “very impressive individual”.

Farage has also secured the backing of figures such as British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora and former soap actress Holly Vallance.