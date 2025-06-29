Four Syrian nationals have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting nine underage girls at a swimming pool in a small German town.

A spokeswoman for the Southeast Hesse Police Headquarters in Offenbach told the BILD newspaper that four men aged between 18 and 28 have been arrested and criminally charged for allegedly groping young girls at a public swimming pool in the town of Gelnhausen in central Germany.

The incident, which occurred last Sunday, initially saw five girls come forward to claim that they were sexually harassed by a group of men at the Barbarossabad baths. After the allegations were made known, a further four girls reported similar abuse.

The paper reported that the youngest alleged victim is just 11 years old, while the oldest is 17. The girls said that when they were in the whirlpool area, the men approached them and began touching them all over their bodies.

The police said that two of the four Syrian suspects are related to each other. In addition to facing criminal charges, the four men have been banned from the public swimming pool. A fifth suspect remains at large after fleeing the scene undetected.

According to Gelnhausen Mayor Christian Litzinger, the incident was the first of its kind this year in the town of 23,000 inhabitants in Germany.

However, similar incidents at swimming pools have become increasingly common in Germany following the open borders agenda imposed on the nation during the European Migrant Crisis by former Chancellor Angela Merkel.

For example, in 2016, the Johannisbad baths in Zwickau, Saxony, banned migrants from entering the pool after a group were caught on security footage sexually assaulting other bathers, “emptying their bowels in the water”, invading girls’ changing rooms, and masturbating into the jacuzzi.

In 2023, public swimming pools in cities including Berlin, Karlsruhe, and Mannheim shut down during the summer over violent actions from “mobs” of “young people from Arab families, some of them Chechens”.

The previous year, the federal head of the German police union, Rainer Wendt, said that such attacks at swimming pools are typically committed by young men with “a migration background” but that politicians “shy away” from discussing the trend.