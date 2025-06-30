A Liberal Democrat MP has reacted with rage after his local Catholic priest publicly refused to offer him communion over his support of legislation to legalise “assisted dying” in Britain.

Earlier this month, the House of Commons voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, potentially clearing the way for state-sanctioned assisted suicide, leading to concerns that the sick and elderly may be pressured into taking their own lives to allieviate pressure on Britain’s socialised healthcare system.

One of those to back the legislation was Liberal Democrat Chris Coghlan, the MP for Dorking and Horley Prior to the vote, Coghlan was informed by his local priest, Father Ian Vane, that should he support the measure, he would be “obstinately persevering” in sin and therefore would be refused communion, The Observer reported.

In addition to seeing suicide as a major sin, the Catholic Church also opposes any form of euthanasia, with the Church saying in 1980: “Those whose lives are diminished or weakened deserve special respect. Sick or handicapped persons should be helped to lead lives as normal as possible.

“Whatever its motives and means, direct euthanasia consists in putting an end to the lives of handicapped, sick, or dying persons. It is morally unacceptable.”

Father Vane followed through on his pledge, arguing that “as priests, we are custodians of the sacraments.”

According to Coghlan, the priest also told parishioners at multiple masses following the vote that he would refuse to give communion to the liberal politician, despite him not being present at the church. He complained that the priest did so “in front of my children’s friends” and that it was an attempt to “influence” his vote.

“It is completely inappropriate,” the MP said. “It undermines the legitimacy of religious institutions in this country if representatives think it is acceptable to try to coerce members of parliament.”

“This was utterly disrespectful to my family, my constituents, including the congregation, and the democratic process. My private religion will continue to have zero direct relevance to my work as an MP representing all my constituents without fear or favour,” Coghlan added.

The Liberal Democrat went on to assert that he did not reference his Catholic faith while running for office, saying: “I believed (believe) in keeping religion and politics separate and that we should be a secular country.”

Others were critical of his decision to vote against the tenets of his faith, including Anglican Catholic priest Calvin Robinson, who said: “One cannot vote for the killing of babies on Monday, the killing of the elderly and the vulnerable on Friday, and expect to receive the Body of Christ on Sunday.”

In a statement, the Catholic Diocese of Arundel and Brighton said: “The Catholic church believes in the sanctity of life and the dignity of every person. Prior to the vote, Bishop Richard Moth encouraged members of clergy and lay faithful to write to their MPs in a private capacity to express their concerns about the bill, and to ask them to vote against the proposed legislation.

“Bishop Richard spoke to Mr Coghlan earlier this week and has offered to meet him in person to discuss the issues and concerns raised. Our prayers remain with all those impacted by the passing of this bill, and the peers in the House of Lords who are engaged in the next stage of this debate.”