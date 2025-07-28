Trump and Starmer Ready to Meet in Scotland with Trade, Gaza on the Agenda

U.S. President Donald Trump was ready Monday to greet his second official visitor on his five-day trip to Scotland as UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer flew into Turnberry for talks.

The BBC reports the leaders will come together at the Trump-owned South Ayrshire golf resort in the morning, before moving on to to Aberdeenshire to visit the president’s other Scottish golf course.

During his first term in 2019, Trump posted of his Turnberry property, “Very proud of perhaps the greatest golf course anywhere in the world. Also, furthers U.K. relationship!”

The meeting comes a day after Trump announced an historic E.U. trade deal with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, as Breitbart News reported.

According to the BBC, Trump and Starmer also have trade on their Scotland discussion agenda – the UK agreed a deal with the U.S. earlier this year that puts ten percent tariff on most UK goods entering America.

Starmer and Trump then signed a trade agreement during the G7 summit in Canada that freed the U.K.’s aerospace sector from U.S. tariffs and used quotas to reduce them on auto-related industries from 25 percent to 10 percent while increasing the amount of U.S. beef it pledged to import.